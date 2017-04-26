Rangers' Ryan Rua: Everyday left fielder
Rua is going to take over as the Rangers' everyday left fielder, starting even against right-handed pitchers, T.R. Sullivan from MLB.com reports.
Rua is hitting just .115/.179/.115 so far this season, but manager Jeff Banister likes how he has looked in some of his at-bats so far this season. "His at-bats haven't always looked that great, but some have looked like Rua last year," Banister said. "To get that look, he needs extended games to get in that rhythm."
