Rua is going to take over as the Rangers' everyday left fielder, starting even against right-handed pitchers, T.R. Sullivan from MLB.com reports.

Rua is hitting just .115/.179/.115 so far this season, but manager Jeff Banister likes how he has looked in some of his at-bats so far this season. "His at-bats haven't always looked that great, but some have looked like Rua last year," Banister said. "To get that look, he needs extended games to get in that rhythm."

