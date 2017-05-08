Rangers' Sam Dyson: Allows another game-winning blast
Dyson allowed the game-winning home run in the eighth inning in his inning of work during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
The homer was a solo job in the bottom of the eighth by Kyle Seager with the game tied. Texas' closer to begin the year, Dyson has now allowed four long balls and blown three saves in 10.2 innings this season. His K/9 (1.7), BB/9 (6.8) and ERA (12.66) are all atrocious, too. He'll obviously need to pitch much better to retain a late-inning role, and he's quickly lost fantasy relevance in almost all leagues.
