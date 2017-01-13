Rangers' Sam Dyson: Avoids arbitration
Dyson agreed to a one-year, $3.52 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Dyson took over the closer job from Shawn Tolleson in mid-May, finishing 38-for-42 in save opportunities. However, he wasn't as dominant as he was in 2015, with his strikeout rate falling to below 20 percent and his walk rate ticking up to over eight percent. He should remain in the ninth inning to begin 2017, but the Rangers could turn to Matt Bush or Jeremy Jeffress should Dyson slip up.
