Rangers' Sam Dyson: Expected to be activated Friday
Dyson (hand) is expected to be activated from the DL on Friday and will be used in low-leverage situations initially, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reports.
It comes as no surprise that Dyson will be used in low-leverage situations initially, as he was a complete disaster in the closer role to start the season (27.00 ERA in 4.1 innings). Matt Bush is the closer and Jeremy Jeffress, Keone Kela, Jose Leclerc and Tony Barnette are all likely ahead of Dyson in the pecking order until he can put together a really solid stretch to make everyone forget about his first six appearances. He is still worth holding in really deep leagues, particularly dynasty formats, due to his history of closing, but it would not be surprising to see Bush keep the job for the rest of the season.
