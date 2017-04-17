Rangers' Sam Dyson: Headed to DL
Dyson was placed on the disabled list with a right hand contusion, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Dyson has had an abysmal start to the season -- allowing 13 runs through just 4.1 innings with a 2:5 K:BB while blowing all three of his save opportunities -- so it wouldn't be entirely surprising if he was pitching through the injury the whole time. It's unclear how long the ailment will keep him sidelined, but Keone Kela was called up to take his place in the bullpen for the time being. Matt Bush, Jeremy Jeffress and Jose Leclerc are all possible options to get save chances while Dyson is sidelined, though it remains unknown whether he will be given closer duties back upon his activation from the DL.
