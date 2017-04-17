Rangers' Sam Dyson: Implodes again to lose third game
Dyson allowed two runs on three hits and two walks to blow his third save and record his third loss of the season Sunday against Seattle.
It would be surprising to see Dyson continue pitching in the ninth inning going forward, or at least in the immediate future. He's allowed 13 runs through just 4.1 innings and hasn't converted a single save opportunity. With Matt Bush nursing a shoulder injury, Jeremy Jeffress is likely the next closer candidate, but this also has the potential to turn into a committee effort with Jose Leclerc and Tony Barnette also in the mix.
