Rangers' Sam Dyson: Needs to refine sinker
Dyson says he has to refine his sinker in order to fix his recent run of bad outings, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "Same as last week, I'm working side to side instead of getting on top [of the ball] and over," Dyson said. "It's a small adjustment. I don't feel myself doing anything different. Hopefully I can make an adjustment before the next time."
When a sinker stays up, bad things happen for its pitcher. Dyson's struggles are no different. He's been around the plate and up way too often for his approach, which relies on producing one of the league's highest rates of groundballs induced. Dyson may need to prove he can turn things around in the coming days to prevent Texas from making a change at closer. Matt Bush (shoulder) would seem like the best replacement if healthy, but he may need a stint on the disabled list. Jose Leclerc could move into high-leverage situations more regularly after saving Wednesday's game. However, he stayed on after pitching the eighth after Texas increased the lead to five runs, so it wasn't a typical save spot. Jeremy Jeffress remains another option thanks to his brief but recent history as a stopper.
