Dyson (hand) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dyson will be eligible to come off the DL on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be activated at that point. Dyson's performance to start the season has been terribly disappointing, as he's blown three saves and allowed 13 runs over 4.1 innings (six games), so the club may want to see him throw a couple quality rehab outings before bringing him off the disabled list.