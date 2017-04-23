Rangers' Sam Dyson: Rehab assignment on tap
Dyson (hand) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Dyson will be eligible to come off the DL on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be activated at that point. Dyson's performance to start the season has been terribly disappointing, as he's blown three saves and allowed 13 runs over 4.1 innings (six games), so the club may want to see him throw a couple quality rehab outings before bringing him off the disabled list.
More News
-
Rangers' Sam Dyson: Throws simulated game Saturday•
-
Rangers' Sam Dyson: Headed to DL•
-
Rangers' Sam Dyson: Implodes again to lose third game•
-
Rangers' Sam Dyson: Needs to refine sinker•
-
Rangers' Sam Dyson: Posts third disaster in four outings•
-
Rangers' Sam Dyson: Getting some leash with closer's role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...