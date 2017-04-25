Rangers' Sam Dyson: Throws scoreless inning on rehab assignment
Dyson (hand) threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Round Rock in his first rehab outing Monday night, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Dyson can come off the disabled list as soon as Thursday, but it remains to be seen how long his rehab assignment will last. The bigger question is whether or not Dyson will slide back into the closer's role upon his return to the big club. Matt Bush has pitched excellently this season (two earned runs, 12:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings) in stark contrast to Dyson's terrible four innings for the Rangers thus far, in which he has already allowed 12 earned runs.
