Dyson (hand) threw a simulated game Saturday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

This was Dyson's first simulated game since landing on the disabled list with a right hand contusion Monday. He'll be out until at least the start of next weekend's series against the Angels, but the fact that he's already back up on a mound is an encouraging sign. Still, even when Dyson does return, his dreadful start to the season could mean that he steps into a setup role rather than immediately regaining closer's duties.