Heineman was named the Texas League's player of the week Monday, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heineman earned the honor by finishing the past week with 14 hits and a 1.369 OPS over 26 at-bats for Double-A Frisco. The 24-year-old is slashing .300/.374/.456 for the campaign while chipping in six home runs and nine steals. Despite hitting well in his first two seasons in the minors, Heineman isn't considered a high-upside prospect and may only see usage as a fourth or fifth outfielder if he should eventually reach the majors.