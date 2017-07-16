Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Delivers game-winning RBI
Choo went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Royals.
Choo plated the game's only run in the top of the ninth inning, blooping an opposite-field hit off Danny Duffy with one out to lead the Rangers to their second straight win out of the All-Star break. Despite his clutch performance Saturday, Choo hasn't been much of an asset for fantasy owners in July, batting just .179 with no home runs and one steal in nine games.
More News
