Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drives in five runs
Choo went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, a run and five RBI during Sunday's loss to Seattle.
The double and home run were the first two extra-base hits of the season for the veteran, and his RBI total climbed from two to seven. Choo is sporting a solid on-base percentage (.349), but outside of Sunday's breakout showing, the numbers have been rather pedestrian. The 34-year-old outfielder was also limited to just 48 games in 2016 and has missed significant time over the past three years, so it's probably be wise to keep expectations in check for the former standout contributor.
