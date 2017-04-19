Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Jumps to two-hole Wednesday
Choo is batting second as the designated hitter for Wednesday's contest with the Athletics, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Choo was recently knocked down to the seventh spot in the batting order, but after raising his OBP to .360 with four walks in the past three games, he'll hop back up the lineup for Wednesday's contest. It's unclear if he'll stick in this position, but it definitely bodes well for his run-scoring abilities while he's hitting (or walking) in front of run-producers like Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli.
