Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of lineup Thusday
Choo is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals.
Choo will be held out of the lineup with southpaw Danny Duffy heading to the mound for the Royals. With Choo out, Mike Napoli will take over as designated hitter while Ryan Rua picks up a start at first base.
