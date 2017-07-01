Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Choo is out of Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.
He has started the last 10 games, hitting .231 with two home runs and a whopping 17 strikeouts over that stretch. Nomar Mazara will slide over to right field with Delino DeShields getting the start in left field against lefty Derek Holland.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strikeout woes continue Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Smacks 12th homer•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Pops 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Collects 10th home run•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...