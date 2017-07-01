Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Saturday's lineup

Choo is out of Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.

He has started the last 10 games, hitting .231 with two home runs and a whopping 17 strikeouts over that stretch. Nomar Mazara will slide over to right field with Delino DeShields getting the start in left field against lefty Derek Holland.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories