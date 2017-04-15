Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Saturday's lineup

Choo is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.

The Rangers will deploy a few more right-handed hitters than normal against lefty James Paxton. Choo is off to a slow start to the season, but there's no reason to think he won't round into form.

