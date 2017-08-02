Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Registers three hits
Choo went 3-for-4 and reached base on a hit by pitch in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.
Choo has reached base at a .405 clip since the All-Star break to keep the Rangers offense humming at the top of the order, but his overall impact is diminished in traditional 5x5 formats. He's only tallied two extra-base hits in his last 10 games and hasn't stolen any bases during that span either. Choo is still worth rostering in just about every league, but isn't necessarily a must-start player, particularly in shallower settings.
More News
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...