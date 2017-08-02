Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Registers three hits

Choo went 3-for-4 and reached base on a hit by pitch in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.

Choo has reached base at a .405 clip since the All-Star break to keep the Rangers offense humming at the top of the order, but his overall impact is diminished in traditional 5x5 formats. He's only tallied two extra-base hits in his last 10 games and hasn't stolen any bases during that span either. Choo is still worth rostering in just about every league, but isn't necessarily a must-start player, particularly in shallower settings.