Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores run in hitless effort Friday
Choo went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 10-0 romp over the Angels.
Choo and Carlos Gomez (0-for-5, four strikeouts) struggled to ignite the offense in the top two spots in the lineup, but fortunately for the Rangers, the next three hitters (Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre and Rougned Odor) were able to pick up the slack, producing a combined seven hits -- including one home run apiece -- and eight RBI. With one hit in his last three games, Choo is closing out the first half with a whimper, but his patient eye at the plate has allowed him to maintain a .367 on-base percentage for the season. He's in little danger of surrendering his role as the Rangers' leadoff man.
