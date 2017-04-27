Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Slugs three-run homer versus Twins
Choo finished 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a triple during Wednesday's 14-3 win over the Twins.
Choo enjoyed a huge eighth inning in this one, tripling and scoring to lead it off before launching a three-run homer to right in his second at-bat as the Rangers broke it open. He has now reached 12 times during his seven-game on-base streak to raise his OBP to .380 and is up to fourth on the team with 10 RBI. Choo had an inauspicious start to the season but he has come on of late and could be one of the keys to getting the rest of the lineup started.
