Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Smacks 12th homer

Choo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Sunday against the Yankees.

Choo's homer in the second inning made it 6-0 and essentially blew the game open for the Rangers. He may have leveled off this month but has five of his 12 home runs and 13 of his 39 RBI in June.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories