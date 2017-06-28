Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strikeout woes continue Tuesday

Choo went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Indians.

That's back-to-back three-strikeout games for Choo, who had only struck out three times in a contest just once before this season. Since he's batting just .192 and has struck out in 42.4 percent of his plate appearances while starting each of the last seven games, Choo seems like a good candidate to receive a day off in the near future.