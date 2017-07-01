Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Three hits in Friday's loss
Choo went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.
The outburst snapped a 4-for-31 (.129) mini-slump over his prior eight games. Choo's now got a .374 OPS and .801 OPS on the year, and as long as he keeps getting on base his spot at the top of the Rangers' batting order should be secure.
