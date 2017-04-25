Rangers' Steven Lerud: Back with Rangers on minor-league deal
Lerud re-signed with the Rangers on a minor-league deal, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
He was a non-roster spring training invitee, was then released, and is now back with the Rangers at Triple-A Round Rock. While he will serve as organizational catching depth, Lerud is highly unlikely to get a chance in the majors this season, as his primary value is as a veteran catcher who excels at working with young pitchers in the minors.
