Lerud re-signed with the Rangers on a minor-league deal, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

He was a non-roster spring training invitee, was then released, and is now back with the Rangers at Triple-A Round Rock. While he will serve as organizational catching depth, Lerud is highly unlikely to get a chance in the majors this season, as his primary value is as a veteran catcher who excels at working with young pitchers in the minors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories