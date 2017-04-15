Rangers' Tanner Scheppers: Outrighted to Triple-A
Scheppers cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Scheppers has been rehabbing at Triple-A since beginning the season on the DL with an abdominal issue. It's unclear when he might return to the Rangers, and Saturday's move simply serves to remove him from the team's 40-man roster.
