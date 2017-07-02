Scheppers was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Scheppers' return to the big leagues wasn't one to remember, as the right-hander served up three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings in his five appearances with the Rangers. With Tony Barnette (finger) cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the Rangers bullpen, Scheppers will bide his time at Triple-A until another opening with the big club arises.