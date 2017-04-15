Scheppers (abdomen) has thrown 1.2 innings over two rehab appearances with Triple-A Round Rock, allowing just one hit and no runs.

Things appear to be going smoothly as Scheppers acclimates to live action, though it's still unclear when the Rangers expect him back with the team. A return could be imminent if the right-hander continues to progress without concern.

