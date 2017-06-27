Scheppers failed to record an out and gave up three runs on two hits and a walk to take the loss in relief Monday against the Indians.

The Indians completed their comeback from a 9-2 deficit in the sixth inning and took their first lead of the game, in large part due to Scheppers' ineptitude. He allowed all three batters he faced to reach base before giving way to Alex Claudio, who was unable to put out Scheppers' fire. The implosion may not result in a demotion back to Triple-A Round Rock for Scheppers, but manager Jeff Banister may be more reluctant to use him in closely contested games.