Rangers' Tony Barnette: Activated from DL
Barnette (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
The right-hander, who has been out since mid-June with the sprained finger, recently wrapped up a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock, during which he tossed three scoreless innings and struck out three batters. Barnette will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the White Sox and will likely be ticketed for middle relief after supplying a 7.23 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 23.2 innings this season before hitting the DL.
