Rangers' Tony Barnette: Just misses out on save opportunity
Barnette would have been called upon for a save opportunity Wednesday night had the Rangers not scored twice in the ninth inning, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Jose Leclerc ended up getting the save, but Barnette was seen warming up to take the ninth had the lead remained at three runs. Sam Dyson has not been formally removed from the closer role, but that seems to be the way things are headed, at least temporarily. With Matt Bush (shoulder) ailing and Jeremy Jeffress off to a rough start, Barnette could find himself closing out games. Manager Jeff Banister suggested Barnette's time as a closer in Japan has been a factor in his thinking. "He knows the feel," Banister said.
