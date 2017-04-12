Rangers' Tony Barnette: Option to close?
Barnette may be an option to close for Texas if Sam Dyson is removed from the ninth-inning role, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Dyson was charged with another blown save Tuesday night and has now given up 11 runs on 11 hits (including two homers) in just three innings of work. A change in the ninth inning seems imminent, and while most have assumed it would be either Jeremy Jeffress or Matt Bush (shoulder) who inherits the job, Barnette has emerged as a darkhorse candidate. Bush is expected to avoid the DL and profiles as the best option long-term, but Barnette has been steady in a setup role so far this season. The 33-year-old Barnette posted a 2.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 7.3 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 in 53 appearances with the Rangers in 2016.
More News
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Just misses out on save opportunity•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Returns from oblique injury•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: To rest one more day•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Second bullpen session scheduled for Saturday•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Throws from flat ground for second straight day•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Dealing with oblique strain•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...