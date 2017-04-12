Barnette may be an option to close for Texas if Sam Dyson is removed from the ninth-inning role, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dyson was charged with another blown save Tuesday night and has now given up 11 runs on 11 hits (including two homers) in just three innings of work. A change in the ninth inning seems imminent, and while most have assumed it would be either Jeremy Jeffress or Matt Bush (shoulder) who inherits the job, Barnette has emerged as a darkhorse candidate. Bush is expected to avoid the DL and profiles as the best option long-term, but Barnette has been steady in a setup role so far this season. The 33-year-old Barnette posted a 2.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 7.3 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 in 53 appearances with the Rangers in 2016.