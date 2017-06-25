Barnette (finger) will head to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday for the beginning of his rehab assignment, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Barnette was placed on the 10-day disabled list just about a week ago after spraining a finger on his throwing hand. He will toss one inning of relief Tuesday, followed by two Thursday. Following his three innings of work, the right-hander will be re-evaluated to see if he can join the Rangers by the end of next weekend.

