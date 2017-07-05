Barnette tossed a perfect ninth inning in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out two batters in the outing.

Barnette has now turned in two scoreless appearances since coming off the disabled list Sunday after missing time due to a sprained finger. The Texas bullpen has been a mess right now and is unsettled on a closer with Matt Bush recently removed from that role, but despite his recent success, Barnette shouldn't be considered a challenger for those duties. He wilted frequently in high-leverage situations prior to hitting the DL and carries a 6.58 ERA and 1.58 WHIP for the season.