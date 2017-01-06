Rangers' Travis Snider: Inks minor league deal with Rangers
Snider signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Friday worth $1 million if he makes the big league club, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Snider only put up a .690 OPS for Kansas City Triple-A affiliate Omaha and hit a combined .232/.313/.350 for Baltimore and Pittsburgh in 2015. He'll likely serve as minors depth for the Rangers, but his eight years of major league experience could make him a possibility if the Rangers' catching depth takes a hit.
