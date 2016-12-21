Jenkins was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old came to Texas in a trade earlier in the month, but with the return of left-hander David Rollins, Jenkins lost his spot. He struggled with the big club last year but could appeal to a team looking for low-cost bullpen depth.

