Rangers' Tyrell Jenkins: Designated for assignment Wednesday
Jenkins was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old came to Texas in a trade earlier in the month, but with the return of left-hander David Rollins, Jenkins lost his spot. He struggled with the big club last year but could appeal to a team looking for low-cost bullpen depth.
