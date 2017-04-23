Rangers' Tyson Ross: Continues throwing program

Ross (shoulder) has resumed throwing, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Ross has gone through a long rehab process since undergoing surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in October. It was recently reported that he'd been dealing with back spasms, but he's continued throwing and plans to throw from a mound soon. At this point in time, he expects to be back with the big club at the latter end of May.

