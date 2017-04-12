Rangers' Tyson Ross: Dealing with back spasms

Ross (shoulder) was scratched from Wednesday's rehab start because of upper-back spasms, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reports.

The Rangers say this may only push back his progress 5-to-7 days, so it may be just a blip on his road to recovery. Once fully healthy, he figures to slot in as the Rangers' fifth starter, but the uncertainty surrounding his shoulder -- and now his back -- make it difficult to stash him in most mixed leagues that don't have DL spots.

