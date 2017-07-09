Rangers' Tyson Ross: Misses quality start but prevails Saturday
Ross (2-1) picked up the win Saturday, throwing 5.2 innings against the Angels while allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Ross came up just short of a quality start but worked around a solo home run by Yunel Escobar for an effective outing. He looked a little bit more like the peak version of himself fantasy owners continue to chase through all his injury and control woes. Even with this positive step, however, the 30-year-old still struggled to work around the zone, throwing just 48 strikes in 94 pitches. He'll carry a 5.33 ERA with 6.4 K/9 and 4.6 BB/9 into the second half, though he could be a sneaky post-break contributor - health permitting -- in many deep mixed leagues if he can find his form.
More News
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Struggles to throw strikes in Sunday's no-decision•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Quality start in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Ambushed by Jays on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Picks up win in 2017 debut•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Officially returns from DL to start Friday•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Will start Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...