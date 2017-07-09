Rangers' Tyson Ross: Misses quality start but prevails Saturday

Ross (2-1) picked up the win Saturday, throwing 5.2 innings against the Angels while allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Ross came up just short of a quality start but worked around a solo home run by Yunel Escobar for an effective outing. He looked a little bit more like the peak version of himself fantasy owners continue to chase through all his injury and control woes. Even with this positive step, however, the 30-year-old still struggled to work around the zone, throwing just 48 strikes in 94 pitches. He'll carry a 5.33 ERA with 6.4 K/9 and 4.6 BB/9 into the second half, though he could be a sneaky post-break contributor - health permitting -- in many deep mixed leagues if he can find his form.