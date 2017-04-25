Rangers' Tyson Ross: Nearing return to mound work
Ross (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off flat ground Tuesday, MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reports.
Ross has been limited to playing catch up to this point in his recovery from an October procedure to address thoracic outlet syndrome. The Rangers had hoped that he'd be further along in the recovery process by now, but a bout with back spams has delayed him. It sounds like the worst of the back issues are behind him, however, and if he fares well while throwing off flat ground Tuesday, Ross could be cleared to resume mound work.
