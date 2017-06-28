Rangers' Tyson Ross: Quality start in Tuesday's no-decision

Ross allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Cleveland.

It was his best start by far for the Rangers since coming off the DL, but Ross still only threw 56 of 98 pitches for strikes in a relatively inefficient performance. The righty will take a 6.14 ERA into his next start Sunday on the road against the White Sox.

