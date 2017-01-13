Rangers' Tyson Ross: Signs one-year deal with Rangers

Ross (shoulder) signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He can earn more than $6 million via performance bonuses. The risk surrounding Ross's injured shoulder was enough for the Padres to non-tender him in Decmeber, rather than pay him close to $9 million in arbitration. That said, Ross is pretty effective when healthy, owning a career 22.4 percent strikeout rate and 3.64 ERA. If he enters camp healthy, he will compete with A.J. Griffin and Andrew Cashner for the final two rotation spots. He is worth a late-round flyer in deeper leagues.