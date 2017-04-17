Rangers' Tyson Ross: Still dealing with back discomfort

Ross (shoulder) is still dealing with upper back spasms, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Ross had his first rehab start scratched last week and continues to have his schedule pushed back. Originally slated for an early May return, Ross is now at least 1-2 weeks behind at this point. Expect him to use the maximum 20 day rehabilitation period once he is ready to go, so even a mid-May return might be optimistic at this point.