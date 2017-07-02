Rangers' Tyson Ross: Struggles to throw strikes in Sunday's no-decision
Ross allowed four runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts over five innings in Sunday's no-decision against the White Sox.
Ross was still in line for the win despite the poor outing until Jose Leclerc turned a 5-4 lead into a 6-5 deficit in the eighth inning. The oft-injured righty once again battled control problems in this one, throwing just 54 of 97 pitches for strikes after managing 56 of 98 in his previous outing. His inability to throw strikes will make Ross tough to trust even with a Saturday home matchup against a subpar Angels lineup on tap for his next start.
