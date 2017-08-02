Rangers' Tyson Ross: Unlikely to return this week

Ross isn't included among the Rangers' probable starters for their four-game series with the Twins over the weekend.

Ross was eyeing a potential return from the 10-day disabled list Sunday after he tossed four shutout innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, but manager Jeff Banister instead decided to hand the recently recalled Nick Martinez his second start of the week. Martinez was blasted for seven runs in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners and is sitting on a 5.07 ERA over 76.1 innings this season, so with another poor showing Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if Ross replaced him in the rotation the following week. While he awaits an activation, Ross could end up making another rehab start with Round Rock during the upcoming weekend, though that has yet to be announced.