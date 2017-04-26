Weickel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Weickel hasn't played higher than High-A ball in his five-year career, accumulating a combined 5.42 ERA through 260.2 innings over that time. He'll head straight to extended spring training, and he'll likely find himself in the lower minors when reassigned.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories