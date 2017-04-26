Rangers' Walker Weickel: Agrees to minor-league deal with Rangers
Weickel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Weickel hasn't played higher than High-A ball in his five-year career, accumulating a combined 5.42 ERA through 260.2 innings over that time. He'll head straight to extended spring training, and he'll likely find himself in the lower minors when reassigned.
