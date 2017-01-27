Wright signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

He has logged 307 innings in the majors, but spent all of 2016 with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate. Wright's effectiveness, particularly his ability to miss bats, has been trending in the wrong direction in recent years, and it would not be surprising if he spent most of 2017 at Triple-A as well.

