Rangers' Wesley Wright: Signs minor league deal with Texas
Wright signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
He has logged 307 innings in the majors, but spent all of 2016 with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate. Wright's effectiveness, particularly his ability to miss bats, has been trending in the wrong direction in recent years, and it would not be surprising if he spent most of 2017 at Triple-A as well.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wesley Wright: Signs with Boston•
-
Diamondbacks' Wesley Wright: Released by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Wesley Wright: Signs minors deal with Diamondbacks•
-
Orioles reinstate RP Wesley Wright, designate him for assignment•
-
Report: Orioles designate Wesley Wright for assignment•
-
Orioles pitcher Wesley Wright allows one run in rehab outing Tuesday•