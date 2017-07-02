Patino signed a $1.3 million deal with the Rangers on Sunday.
Patino, who does not turn 16 until July 18, was one of the youngest players available in this year's July 2 signing class. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, he is very projectable, and with plus-plus speed, he is a good bet to stick in center field. He is an excellent athlete and has good bat speed, so while he isn't much of an offensive threat right now, there is a chance he takes major strides in that area of his game in the coming years. Given his youth and how raw he is at the plate, Patino does not warrant a roster spot in most dynasty leagues, but he is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
