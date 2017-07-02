Patino signed a $1.3 million deal with the Rangers on Sunday.

Patino, who does not turn 16 until July 18, was one of the youngest players available in this year's July 2 signing class. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, he is very projectable, and with plus-plus speed, he is a good bet to stick in center field. He is an excellent athlete and has good bat speed, so while he isn't much of an offensive threat right now, there is a chance he takes major strides in that area of his game in the coming years. Given his youth and how raw he is at the plate, Patino does not warrant a roster spot in most dynasty leagues, but he is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories