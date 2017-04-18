Middlebrooks was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Round Rock with a broken left hand, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Middlebrooks was off to a nice start before landing on the DL, going 15-for-48 with four homers and 14 RBI through 12 games. He hit just .111 in 31 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2016, so he'll continue to serve as organizational depth with Round Rock when he returns.