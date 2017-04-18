Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Lands on DL
Middlebrooks was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Round Rock with a broken left hand, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Middlebrooks was off to a nice start before landing on the DL, going 15-for-48 with four homers and 14 RBI through 12 games. He hit just .111 in 31 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2016, so he'll continue to serve as organizational depth with Round Rock when he returns.
More News
-
Rangers' Will Middlebrooks: Signs minor league deal with Rangers•
-
Will Middlebrooks: Elects free agency•
-
Brewers' Will Middlebrooks: Activated, outrighted Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Will Middlebrooks: Begins rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Will Middlebrooks: Placed on disabled list Monday•
-
Brewers' Will Middlebrooks: Placed on disabled list Monday•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...