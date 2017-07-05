Perez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI for High-A Down East on Tuesday.

The pair of home runs were Perez's first in his 19 games since being moved up to the Carolina League. In addition to the power drought, Perez has seen his walk and strikeout rates trend slightly in the wrong direction at Down East, which has kept his batting average at an unremarkable .250. The Rangers aren't eager to rush the 21-year-old through the farm system, so he should have plenty of time to find his bearings with Down East before angling for a promotion to the upper minors in 2018.