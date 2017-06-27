Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Decent though unspectacular at Double-A
Mendez, 22, has a 3.58 ERA and 78:34 K:BB through 93 innings for Double-A Frisco.
Mendez continues to battle control problems, but the opposition is hitting a mere .210 against the 6-foot-5 southpaw. It is worth noting that he has fanned at least seven batters in three of his last four starts, so his strikeout numbers could be coming around. With the struggles of rotation mate Ariel Jurado, Mendez remains the top pitching prospect for the Rangers.
